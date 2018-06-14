Girl, 9, Among 3 Killed Today In Landslide Caused By Heavy Rain In Kerala Kerala Monsoon: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days

In about two weeks since the southwest monsoon hit Kerala, 27 people have been



Several districts of Kerala, including Kozhikode, Alappuzha have reported waterlogging and hilly areas of Malappuram, Wayanad have witnessed landslides. The rain has also caused major damage to crops.



Schools have been closed today in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Several other educational institutions too shall remain closed today in worst-affected regions of these districts.



Hundreds of houses have damaged across Kerala in the rains, officials at the disaster management department said. Land slips and damaged roads were reported from Idukki, Wayanad, Kozhikode districts. Officials have asked people to

#WATCH: Massive flooding in Kozikhode's Kattippara following incessant rain. #Keralapic.twitter.com/fK1wTjvBnW - ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

The Bharathapuzha, one of the major rivers in the state, is in full spate, so are the Bhavani and Siruvani rivers, the officials said.



Over 100 trees were uprooted at various places and a bridge, connecting Kerala and Karnataka, washed away affecting traffic on the inter-state road. A team of 60 army personnel were engaged in clearing the debris.



Around 45 relief camps have been set up across Kerala to ensure safety of people living in waterlogged areas or near the coast.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, especially in northern parts of Kerala and several more relief camps are expected to be opened up. High waves are also expected along the coast and fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea.



