Live updates: Rainfall warning for Mumbai, situation grim in Assam, Bihar

Heavy rains caused flash floods in Maharashtra's Thane district, where hundreds of marooned people were rescued from a train and other places, while the situation remained grim in Assam and Bihar. Rains lashed in Rajasthan and 13 people died. One girl was killed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in roof collapse after a heavy downpour. The Mumai-Goa national highway has been shut for traffic since Saturday morning due to flood in the Jagbudi river in coastal Ratnagiri district. The number of people affected by floods in Bihar exceeded 85 lakh. Sitamarhi and Madhubani were the worst hit.

Here are the live updates of monsoons from across the country: