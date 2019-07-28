Live updates: Rainfall warning for Mumbai, situation grim in Assam, Bihar

New Delhi:
Heavy rains caused flash floods in Maharashtra's Thane district
Heavy rains caused flash floods in Maharashtra's Thane district, where hundreds of marooned people were rescued from a train and other places, while the situation remained grim in Assam and Bihar. Rains lashed in Rajasthan and 13 people died. One girl was killed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in roof collapse after a heavy downpour. The Mumai-Goa national highway has been shut for traffic since Saturday morning due to flood in the Jagbudi river in coastal Ratnagiri district. The number of people affected by floods in Bihar exceeded 85 lakh. Sitamarhi and Madhubani were the worst hit.
Here are the live updates of monsoons from across the country:
Weather department predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued "Red Alert" for Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts for July 27-28, Ratnagiri district for July 27 and Mumbai for July 28.
- A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
- The weather department predicted intermittent rain or showers with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places likely in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours.
- It also advised fishermen not to venture out in the sea during the next two days by stating that strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast during next 48 hours.
Heavy rains cause water-logging, throw life out of gear in Shimla
- Several areas across Shimla remained waterlogged, causing hardships to commuters and locals, after rains lashed different parts of the city.
- Waterlogged streets affected the life of the residents in different parts of Shimla.
- During the past 24 hours Shimla has recorded over 66mm rain, Dharamshala recorded 68 mm rain and Dalhousie recorded 75 mm rain, highest in the state. Kangra recorded 58 mm and Mandi recorded at 45 mm rain during past 24 hours.
- The local weather department in Himachal Pradesh has issued light to moderate rain and thundershowers warning in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Una, Hamirpur Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu.
13 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan
- Thirteen people have died in separate rain-related incidents in the last two days in Sikar, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan, officials have said.
- Widespread rainfall continued to lash parts of Rajasthan.
- Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at Bassi in Jaipur, recording 21 cm rain, officials said.
- The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours.
Massive downpour floods low-lying areas in Agra
- Several busy road crossings and low-lying areas of Agra were under water due to heavy downpour.
- The city witnessed traffic snarls, drains were choked.
Rain likely in several districts of Odisha, says weather office
- A private weather forecasting agency, Skymet Weather has predicted widespread rains in 23 districts across Odisha.
Fuel tankers, passengers stranded in Manipur due to landslide
- Fuel tankers, passenger vehicles and other vehicle carrying necessary supplies got stranded on a highway due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.
- A 300-metre-long stretch of National Highway-37 was covered with debris of the landslides at Tintong Leijang Village, cutting off the only road link to neighbouring Assam.
Over 18 districts affected due to Assam floods
- As many as 1,716 villages spread across 18 districts in Assam have been adversely affected due to floods caused by the rise in water levels of various rivers following heavy rainfall, the Assam's Disaster Management Authority said.
- Some of the flood-hit districts are Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri etc.
- There are 615 relief camps operational for flood-hit people
- Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark like the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur district, Puthimari in Kamrup district and Beki and Kushiara rivers in Barpeta and Karimganj districts respectively.
Bihar flood situation grim, 85 lakh affected
- The flood situation in Bihar remained grim with 85.60 lakh people in 1,253 panchayats being under the grip of the deluge, even as the toll stayed at 127 with no fresh deaths being reported.
- Among the 13 districts affected by the deluge, Sitamarhi and Madhubani were the worst-affected with 37 and 30 deaths respectively.
- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reviewed the flood situation in north Bihar and the drought-like situation elsewhere with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and other cabinet colleagues besides top administrative officials.
- As many as 885 community kitchens are being run by the state government in the flood-hit areas and over 6,000 people have taken shelter in eight relief camps, the disaster management department said, adding food, medicines and other relief material are being distributed in marooned areas.