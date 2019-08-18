Heavy Rain Across North India, Several Stranded In Himachal: Live Updates

Heavy rain hit several parts of north India on Saturday, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Punjab, an alert has been sounded in several districts after excess water was released from Bhakra dam following heavy rain. Hundreds of people were stranded in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and snapped roads, officials said on Sunday. Traffic was hit on 68 roads across the state, news agency IANS reported. The weather office has forecast heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for today.

Here are the LIVE updates on rain across North India: