Heavy Rain Across North India, Several Stranded In Himachal: Live Updates

The weather office has forecast heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 18, 2019 11:08 IST
Several parts of North India have been hit by heavy rain. (AFP)

New Delhi: 

Heavy rain hit several parts of north India on Saturday, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Punjab, an alert has been sounded in several districts after excess water was released from Bhakra dam following heavy rain. Hundreds of people were stranded in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and snapped roads, officials said on Sunday. Traffic was hit on 68 roads across the state, news agency IANS reported. The weather office has forecast heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for today. 

Here are the LIVE updates on rain across North India: 


Aug 18, 2019
11:07 (IST)
Rain in Delhi today morning


Aug 18, 2019
11:06 (IST)
Aug 18, 2019
11:03 (IST)
Rajasthan: Heavy Rain Leads To Flood-Like Situation In Many Areas
Heavy rain hit parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, leading to floods in several places. Several rivers and dams are overflowing and the district authorities are on high alert. Eleven districts in the state received more than average rain, the weather office said."
