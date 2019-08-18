18 People Missing As Flood Washes Away 20 Houses In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: The Tons river has been flowing above the danger level in Uttarkashi after heavy rainfall

At least 18 people are missing after a flood in the Tons River washed away around 20 houses in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday.

The Tons River has been flowing above the danger level in Uttarkashi following heavy rainfall.

The water even breached local markets recently, prompting the administration to issue an alert.

Uttarakhand had been struck by devastating floods in 2013 that killed thousands of people and caused extensive damage.

Extreme rainfall had caused lakes and rivers to burst their banks, inundating towns and villages below.

A government report filed by a panel of experts had said badly managed hydro-power projects were partly to blame for the disaster.

While the official number of deaths was about 900, more than 5,700 people were declared missing, making it the deadliest ever in the mountainous region.

Floods or landslides also washed away or damaged 5,000 roads, 200 bridges and innumerable buildings.

