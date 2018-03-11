Live Updates: Gorakhpur, Phulpur Bypolls Prestige Battle For BJP; Araria By-Election Electoral Test For Nitish Kumar

Voting for by-election to three Lok Sabha seats, two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Bihar, is being held today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned up at a polling booth in Gorakhpur at 7:15 am to cast his vote. Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur, vacated by Mr Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively, are seen as a prestige battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Uttar Pradesh bypolls are also a test for the new electoral arrangement between rivals Samajwadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati. In Bihar, voting is being held for Araria Lok Sabha seat and two assembly seats. It is the first electoral test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he walked out of the Grand Alliance last year and teamed up with the BJP.
Here are the live updates of the bypolls in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Araria and two Bihar assembly seats:
An election officer waits for voters as he prepares to conduct the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.
After casting his vote in the Gorakhpur by-election, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "For development and good governance, BJP is necessary." Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur, vacated by Mr Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively, are seen as a prestige battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Bhabua assembly seat in Bihar was vacated after the death of the BJP's Anand Bhushan Pandey. The BJP-JD(U) ruling alliance has fielded his widow Rinki Rani Pandey and hopes to win the seat that has a big chunk of Dalits voters. The Congress has put up Shambhu Patel, banking on the popularity of former Lok Sabha speaker and Dalit leader Meira Kumar, who has earlier represented Sasaram, the parliamentary constituency of which Bhabua is an assembly segment.
In Bihar's Jehanabad, where the assembly by-election is taking place due to the death of RJD lawmaker Mundrika Singh Yadav, the RJD has fielded his son Uday Yadav. He is in a direct contest with the JD(U)'s Abhiram Sharma who had won the seat in 2010 when his party was an ally of the BJP.
In Araria, a seat that fell vacant due to the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal strongman Mohd Taslimuddin, the RJD has fielded his son Sarfaraz Alam, eyeing a chunk of the Muslim-Yadav voters who make up more than half the electorate. The BJP has fielded Pradip Singh who had won the seat in 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014. While Mr Yadav has addressed several meetings in Araria over three days, Mr Kumar has addressed two rallies.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath votes in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll.
Yogi Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat five times in a row till he was made the chief minister last year after the BJP swept the assembly polls. That win came three years after the BJP won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, riding on the "Modi wave". This time, the chief minister has campaigned extensively for BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla who is the party's regional head.
No more content
Comments