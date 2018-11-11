Updates: Firing Takes Place Between Police, Maoists In Chhattisgarh Day Before Elections

An encounter is underway in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur between security forces and Maoists (Representational)

An encounter is underway in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur between security forces and Maoists. News agency ANI has reported that one Maoist has been killed in the ambush while one has been held. Security forces have also recovered arms and ammunition from the Maoists even as the operation continues. The encounter come just a day before the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and November 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11. In the 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49 seats, the Congress 39, the BSP 1 and Independent 1.

