Updates: Firing Takes Place Between Police, Maoists In Chhattisgarh Day Before Elections

The encounter come just a day before the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh.

All India | Edited by , | Updated: November 11, 2018 10:50 IST
An encounter is underway in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur between security forces and Maoists (Representational)

New Delhi: 

An encounter is underway in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur between security forces and Maoists. News agency ANI has reported that one Maoist has been killed in the ambush while one has been held. Security forces have also recovered arms and ammunition from the Maoists even as the operation continues. The encounter come just a day before the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and November 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11. In the 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49 seats, the Congress 39, the BSP 1 and Independent 1.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the encounter in Chhattisgarh


Nov 11, 2018
10:46 (IST)
The exchange of fire in Bijapur took place at a forest in Bedre area when a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer. A body of a Maoist clad in "uniform" and a rifle were reportedly recovered from the spot.
Nov 11, 2018
10:41 (IST)
Nov 11, 2018
10:37 (IST)
A set of 6 IEDs were planted in a series and were set off in one go between village Gome and Gattakal in Koyali beda, news agency ANI said.
Nov 11, 2018
10:34 (IST)
A senior police officer said a BSF team came under attack when it was patrolling the area. A BSF jawan has sustained injuries in the blast. 
Nov 11, 2018
10:33 (IST)
The encounter is taking place in Antagarh village in Kanker district, 175 km from state's capital Raipur.
Chhattisgarh Maoist Encounter Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018

