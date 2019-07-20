Live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Spends Night At Mirzapur Guest House In UP

New Delhi:
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped on Friday when she was on her way to meet the families affected by the Sonbhadra shootout. She spent the night at a guest house in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Senior government officials met her late night, but talks between Ms Gandhi and the government officials failed. She said she "won't leave without meeting" the affected families.
Here are the live updates of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Uttar Pradesh:
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to visit Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be going to Chunar in Uttar Pradesh today to meet Priyanka Gandhi.
- She is on a dharna there since Friday.
Trinamool Congress delegation on way to Sonbhadra
- Members of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary delegation, who were on their way to Sonbhadra, were allegedly stopped at Varanasi airport this morning.
- TMC leader Derek O'Brien, who was leading the party delegation to Sonbhadra, tweeted that they were stopped at Varanasi airport.
- He said that they will co-operate with the authorities, but wished to meet the injured and then proceed to Sonbhadra to meet the families of those affected by the shootout.
Fully prepared to go to jail: Priyanka Gandhi
- "If the government wants to put me in jail for meeting the victims, I am fully prepared," tweeted Priyanka.
BJP leader Shrikant Sharma accused Congress of politicising Sonbhadra issue
- BJP leader Shrikant Sharma said, "Congress is upset, which is fair after their poll defeat. Priyanka Gandhi should have taken permission. We would like to request the Congress to not politicize the deaths in Sonbhadra. If Priyanka Gandhi is so concerned, why didn't she raise voice against the rape case in Rajasthan."
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala lashes out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
- Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that there was "jungle raj" in Uttar Pradesh as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken by police to the Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur, where electricity and water supply were cut off.
- Congress workers protest Priyanka Gandhi being stopped from visiting Sonbhadra.
Priyanka Gandhi was stopped on the Varanasi-Mirzapur border
- Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress in-charge of eastern UP, was seen in visuals sitting on a road in Mirzapur near Sonbhadra, surrounded by her security and Congress workers.
- She was stopped on moving to Sonbhadra.
- Priyanka Gandhi said, "I only want to meet the affected families, whose members have been mercilessly shot dead. A boy of my son's age was shot at and is lying in hospital. Tell me on what legal basis I have been stopped," Priyanka Gandhi told NDTV.
- She was stopped in Uttar Pradesh on Friday on her way to a village in Sonbhadra.
- The Congress general secretary sat on the road and protested until she was taken away in a government car to a guest house.
Priyanka Gandhi meets injured at BHU Hospital in Varanasi
- On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi landed at Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where she met the injured at the BHU Trauma Centre.
- 10 people were killed and over 24 injured in a village in Sonbhadra when a village chief, Yagya Dutt, and his associates, fired on a group of tribal farmers who had refused to give up 36 acres of land they had tilled for generations. Witnesses said Yagya Dutt on Wednesday had brought nearly 200 men on 32 tractor trolleys to seize the land. The men fired at the tribals for over half-an-hour in one of the most chilling incidents the country has seen in recent times.
