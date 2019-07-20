Live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Spends Night At Mirzapur Guest House In UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi stopped at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped on Friday when she was on her way to meet the families affected by the Sonbhadra shootout. She spent the night at a guest house in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Senior government officials met her late night, but talks between Ms Gandhi and the government officials failed. She said she "won't leave without meeting" the affected families.

Here are the live updates of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Uttar Pradesh: