LIVE Updates: Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi Meets Party Workers, Leaders From Various States At Congress Headquarters Today

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2018 11:39 IST
Rahul Gandhi will meet party workers and the general public at AICC headquarters today (file)

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with the party workers and leaders today around 9:30 am at the Congress party headquarters in Delhi. Reports suggest that from here on, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet office bearers twice a week and have a once-a-week meeting with the general public at the party headquarters. On 22nd December 2017, Rahul Gandhi chaired his first Congress Working Committee meeting after being elected as the party chief. Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as the Congress chief on December 11 and took charge of the party's reins on December 16.

Here are the LIVE updates of Rahul Gandhi's meeting:


Feb 07, 2018
11:39 (IST)
Delegations of workers came from various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan and poll-bound Karnataka to meet the Congress chief.
Feb 07, 2018
10:23 (IST)
According to some leaders in the party, Rahul Gandhi's increased presence at the party office will also galvanise workers at the Congress headquarters. 
Feb 07, 2018
10:21 (IST)
"It is an encouraging step that he will spend time in the Congress office," senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had told NDTV last month. 
Feb 07, 2018
10:20 (IST)
The interactions show the 47-year-old Congress chief intends to do things a little differently than his mother Sonia Gandhi, who, as Congress president, preferred to hold meetings at her home. 
Feb 07, 2018
09:42 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Congress Party headquarter for his meeting with the general public and party workers.
Feb 07, 2018
09:27 (IST)
