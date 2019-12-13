Updates: Meghalaya Cuts Mobile Internet, Curfew Partially Relaxed In Parts Of Assam

The centre has deployed army personnel in areas where violent protests are raging.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. The contentious law promises citizenship to migrants from three neighbouring countries but not if they are Muslims.

The contentious act has seen massive protests in the Northeast, particularly in Assam, where two protesters were killed and many others injured in police firing on Thursday evening. Protests against the act has also gained momentum in neighbouring Meghalaya, forcing authorities to block mobile internet and SMS services across the state for two days. In order to maintain law and order in the northeast, 12 additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were moved from Kashmir on Thursday, news agency IANS reported quoting its sources.

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab have also said they will have nothing to do with the BJP-led centre's alleged attempts to strip the country of its secular credentials.

The act seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Here are the updates on the developments around the Citizenship Amendment Act:

Dec 13, 2019 08:53 (IST) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares that the state will not implement the blatantly unconstitutional Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Hope more states will adopt this position.#CABBill2019#CABAgainstConstitution - Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) December 13, 2019

Dec 13, 2019 08:42 (IST) Curfew has been relaxed in Dibrugarh and Jorhat in Assam. While the curfew was relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm in Dibrugarh, administration has imposed only night curfew in Jorhat.

Dec 13, 2019 08:38 (IST)

The contentious act has seen massive protests in the Northeast, particularly in Assam, where two protesters were killed and many others injured in police firing on Thursday evening. Protests against the act has also gained momentum in neighbouring Meghalaya, forcing authorities to block mobile internet and SMS services across the state for two days. In order to maintain law and order in the northeast, 12 additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were moved from Kashmir on Thursday, news agency IANS reported quoting its sources.