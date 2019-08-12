Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Visits Flood-Ravaged Kerala, Says More Help Needed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday began his two-day tour to Kerala, where over 70 people were killed in the last few days due to heavy rainfall and floods. Over 2.54 lakh displaced people continue to languish in relief camps in Kerala. Mr Gandhi visited his parliamentary constituency Wayanad and promised to provide relief to the flood-ravaged city. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Karnataka's Belagavi district. The central and state governments are both committed to helping people in distress, he said. At least 30 people have died and more than two lakh people have been evacuated in the state, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said. The weather department has predicted heavy rains today at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods.

Here are the updates of floods from Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka: