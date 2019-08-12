Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Visits Flood-Ravaged Kerala, Says More Help Needed

New Delhi:
Aerial view of the flood situation in Karnataka, situation remains grim
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday began his two-day tour to Kerala, where over 70 people were killed in the last few days due to heavy rainfall and floods. Over 2.54 lakh displaced people continue to languish in relief camps in Kerala. Mr Gandhi visited his parliamentary constituency Wayanad and promised to provide relief to the flood-ravaged city. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Karnataka's Belagavi district. The central and state governments are both committed to helping people in distress, he said. At least 30 people have died and more than two lakh people have been evacuated in the state, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said. The weather department has predicted heavy rains today at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods.
Here are the updates of floods from Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka:
Rahul Gandhi to continue his visit to several relief camps in Wayanad
- Rain intensity is expected to reduce today
- Orange alert has been issued in 6 districts of Kerala today
- Rahul Gandhi will continue his visit to several relief camps in his Wayanad parliamentary constituency.
Karnataka's Belagavi district to receive more rainfall: State Natural Disaster Centre
- According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Belagavi district most likely to receive scattered to fairly wide spread with moderate rain for the next 5 days.
Rescue operations are underway but more help is required: Rahul Gandhi
- Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting his constituency Wayanad, said the rescue operations are underway but more help is required.
- "I visited Kavalappara, the site of the landslide in Bhoothanam. Several people are still trapped and rescue operations are underway but more help is required immediately," Gandhi tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on two-day tour of Kerala
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on two-day tour of Kerala, where 67 people were killed in the last few days due to heavy rainfall and floods.
- He visited his parliamentary constituency Wayanad and promised to provide relief to the flood-ravaged city.
- "It is heart-breaking to see what all the people of Wayanad have lost. We will do everything in our power to help them get back on their feet," Mr Gandhi tweeted from his Wayanad account
Madrasa opens its doors for flood-affected people in Kolhapur
- The Daroom Uloom Madrasa opened its doors to the flood-affected people of Kolhapur on August 5. It is providing round the clock relief and essentials to the people from nearby villages, doctors of the Madrasa trust said.
- "We are a team of 5-6 doctors. All of us are giving four hours of duty. Several people of Shiroli whose homes have been flooded are here. We are doing as much as we can to help," Dr Imtiyaaz told ANI.
- The Madrasa has opened its gate since August 5, when the incessant rains and floods hit Kolhapur.
- 104 teams of different agencies along with 182 boats are in operation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, according to the Divisional Commissioner's office.
- On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Kolhapur and Sangli and took stock of the situation.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall from today onwards in the five districts of the division.
HD Kumaraswamy visits flood-affected Hassan district of Karanataka
- Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday visited Anemahal village in Hassan district to meet the people affected by the flood.
- He distributed food supplies among people.
Navy carries out rescue, relief operations in North Karnataka's Belgaum district
- The Navy on Sunday carried out aerial rescue and relief operations in North Karnataka's Belgaum district, where the floods triggered by rains have thrown normal life out of gear.
- The naval helicopters from Goa's INS Hansa Naval air station rescued 26 stranded citizens and moved them to the relief camps. They also dropped off around 800 kg of food and drinking materials to the areas facing acute shortage of the supplies.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Karnataka later in the day.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Mr Shah about the rescue and relief operations, which are underway in the state and Belgaum district.
- "We have requested for immediate aid of Rs 3,000 crore. The situation is pathetic here as more than 16 districts have been affected very badly. Tomorrow or a day after tomorrow, we will review the situation in other six or seven districts," Mr Yediyurappa said.
- Mr Yediyurappa had also conducted an aerial survey and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the deceased.
- Karnataka Chief Minister had informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.
- It was announced that all schools, and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum.