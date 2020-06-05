Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Highest Single Day Spike With Over 9,000 Cases

Coronavirus Live Updates: India registered a recorded spike of 0ver 9,000 new cases on Thursday.

Coronavirus Live Updates: With a record single-day spike of 9,304 patients, India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases reached to 2,16,919 on Thursday, while the death count due to the disease climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The health ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 1,06,737 till 8 am on Thursday.

The country has now registered over 8,000 fresh cases for the fifth consecutive day, according to government data.

A total of 1,04,107 patients have recovered from the disease in the country so far, with 3,804 of them recovering in the last 24 hours.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak: