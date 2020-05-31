Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Extends Lockdown Till June 30 With More Relaxations

Coronavirus Live Updates: Malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship can open on June 8 except in areas with the most number of coronavirus cases, the government said today, extending the nationwide lockdown till June 30 with a phased plan to unlock India.
All activities banned earlier will open up in phases, the home ministry said in new guidelines on Saturday, a day before the current phase of lockdown ends.
Strict orders enforced on March 25, when the country went into a total lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus, will be limited to containment zones - areas sealed because of a large number of COVID-19 cases - at least till June 30.
Night curfew will stay, but timings will be changed to 9 pm-5 am from the existing 7 pm-7 am.
India reported the biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients and those who died due to the highly infectious illness with 7,964 fresh cases and 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 1,73,763 cases, according to the data shared by Union Health Ministry this morning.
Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:
Maharashtra: Large number of migrant workers queued up outsideLokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai yesterday to board 'Shramik Special' trains for their home states. pic.twitter.com/A7PaCP2Xv8- ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Medical staff performed 'aarti' of a woman, who gave birth to a baby during treatment for #COVID19, after she was discharged from a hospital in Indore yesterday. 176 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the district. (30.5.2020) pic.twitter.com/7VXUdTcXUe- ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020