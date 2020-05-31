Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Extends Lockdown Till June 30 With More Relaxations

India Coronavirus Cases LIVE Updates: 7,964 fresh coronavirus cases reported in last 24 hours. (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship can open on June 8 except in areas with the most number of coronavirus cases, the government said today, extending the nationwide lockdown till June 30 with a phased plan to unlock India.

All activities banned earlier will open up in phases, the home ministry said in new guidelines on Saturday, a day before the current phase of lockdown ends.

Strict orders enforced on March 25, when the country went into a total lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus, will be limited to containment zones - areas sealed because of a large number of COVID-19 cases - at least till June 30.

Night curfew will stay, but timings will be changed to 9 pm-5 am from the existing 7 pm-7 am.

India reported the biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients and those who died due to the highly infectious illness with 7,964 fresh cases and 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 1,73,763 cases, according to the data shared by Union Health Ministry this morning.

May 31, 2020 06:23 (IST) The United States recorded 960 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 103,758 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, news agency AFP reported.

May 31, 2020 06:09 (IST) Maharashtra: Large number of migrant workers queued up outsideLokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai yesterday to board 'Shramik Special' trains for their home states. pic.twitter.com/A7PaCP2Xv8 - ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

May 31, 2020 05:41 (IST) Malls Gear Up For Reopening In Kerala

After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed hotels, malls across the country to open from June 8, except those falling in containment zones, the management at malls in Kerala have been gearing up to ensure all safety precautions are met with as per the Centre's guidelines.

"We all are waiting for the malls to reopen. We have to give a safe environment to the customers, therefore, our staff is busy sanitising the place right now. We have done markings around the mall to ensure that social distancing is followed," Afshin KP, Manager at Mall of Travancore told ANI.