'Need To Follow COVID-19 Protocols More Sincerely', Says PM Modi In ''Mann Ki Baat'': Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' today amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.
In the 64th episode of ''Mann Ki Baat'', PM Modi is addressing the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and elaborate on the government's latest guidelines on the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines, extending the nationwide lockdown till June 30 with a phased plan to unlock India.
Strict orders enforced on March 25, when the country went into a total lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus, will be limited to containment zones - areas sealed because of a large number of COVID-19 cases - at least till June 30.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat":
- Last time when I spoke, passenger, air travel were shut. Now all due restrictions have been lifted.
- We need to follow all COVID-19 protocols more sincerely from now.
- We face lot of challenges, yet we have been able to keep corona in check compared to other countries with lesser populations
- We Indians have shown that service and sacrifice are a way of life. People who work for others do not face problems,. Service rendered by doctors, police office is very noteworthy. I have acknowledged their contributions before as well.
- All those who are working for society I respect them. One more thing that touched my mind is the innovation by our friends.
- The victory over Corona will depend on innovations. A vaccine for the virus has not yet been developed. Poor, shramik workers have suffered the most.
- Our friends in railways, centre, states are working day and night. Railways officials are in a way corona warriors
- The recent steps taken by centre will ensure a aatma nirbhar bharat
- It is human nature to move from darkness to light. People are taking the leadership of initiatives in their own hands
- Everyone is now working on their resolve towards "Make in India"
- Sudip from Assam has resolved to take his bamboo product globally
- I want to share a secret today - Most of the international leaders have interest towards Yoga and Ayurveda
- Everywhere people want to know more about yoga and ayurveda
- Friends Yoga is important in corona times as it has lot of asanas to build stronger respiratory system.
- AYUSH ministry has launched a competition for people to send their 3-minute video on yoga. I appeal to you all to take part in the competition.
- Our poor brothers worry about their health. For this, we had developed Ayush Bharat Yojana
- I want to tell you that over 1 crore beneficiaries are getting free treatment and the ayushman bharat scheme.