'Need To Follow COVID-19 Protocols More Sincerely', Says PM Modi In ''Mann Ki Baat'': Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' today amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.

In the 64th episode of ''Mann Ki Baat'', PM Modi is addressing the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and elaborate on the government's latest guidelines on the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines, extending the nationwide lockdown till June 30 with a phased plan to unlock India.

Strict orders enforced on March 25, when the country went into a total lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus, will be limited to containment zones - areas sealed because of a large number of COVID-19 cases - at least till June 30.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat":