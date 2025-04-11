Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Updates: 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana was extradited to India from the US on Thursday evening. And now begins the interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to sources, Mr Rana has been kept in a 14x14 cell, equipped with CCTV cameras, a bed and toilet, on the ground floor of the NIA headquarters. Multiple layers of digital security has been placed, as well as a retinue of 24-hour guards. Only 12 NIA officials are allowed to enter this cell.

Mr Rana will be asked questions related to personal and family background, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, alleged links with Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Pakistani intelligence agency.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists carried a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, killing 166 people. The assault lasted nearly 60-hour.

Mr Rana's role in the Mumbai attack was confirmed by David Coleman Headley, his childhood friend and a key accused in the case.

In 2016, Headley appeared before a special court in Mumbai through video conference from an undisclosed location in the US. While answering questions from Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and defence lawyer Advocate Wahab Khan, Mr Headley revealed that he was in constant touch with Mr Rana and even took his permission to open a business office in Mumbai as a front for his activities.

Here are Live Updates in Tahawwur Rana extradition case: