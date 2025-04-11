First Photos Of US Marshals Handing Over Tahawwur Rana To Indian Officers

Hours after Tahawwur Rana, accused of playing a big role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India, fresh images have emerged of US Marshals handing him over to Indian authorities for extradition.

The US Justice Department released photos of Rana, clad in a beige prison-issued uniform and flanked by US Marshals, being delivered into the custody of representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs at a secure location on April 9.

Between November 26 and 29, 2008, ten gunmen trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed a wave of coordinated terror across Mumbai.

Rana has been accused of playing a role in laying the groundwork for the attacks - not as a trigger-puller, but as an enabler operating in the shadows. Rana allegedly used his Chicago-based immigration business as a front to enable childhood friend and co-conspirator David Coleman Headley - born Daood Gilani - to travel freely to India under fraudulent documents.

Headley, who had received military training from LeT in Pakistan, scouted targets for the attack, conducted video surveillance, and shared detailed reconnaissance reports with LeT operatives.

