Kerala Boy Wants Anganwadi To Serve Biryani, Not Upma, Minister Replies

Paulo Coelho wrote in The Alchemist, “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” This has come true for a Kerala boy, whose love for biryani will give a complex to all self-proclaimed biryani lovers.

Little Shanku loves biryani, but the anganwadi serves upma. So, he wished he was given "birnani" (biryani mispronounced) and "poricha kozhi" (chicken fry). His mother recorded a video and posted it on social media. An avalanche of love followed as social media users raved about the cute demand. Many supported his request and flagged it to the state government.

Among those to take note was Veena George, Kerala's Minister for Health, Woman and Child Development. The minister, clearly bowled over by Shanku's request, said the anganwadi menu would be reviewed and biryani included. Ms George sent warm regards to Shanku, his mother, and the anganwadi staff. "The menu will be reviewed, taking Shanku's suggestion into account," she said.

The minister explained that food items provided through anganwadis are aimed at ensuring nutritional meals for children. "Under this government, a scheme to provide eggs and milk through anganwadis has been successfully implemented. In coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development, local bodies provide a variety of foods in anganwadis," she added.

In the viral video, little Shanku is seen wearing a small helmet and it appears he was playing with his bike. "I need 'birnani' (biryani) and 'poricha kozhi' (chicken fry) in the anganwadi instead of upma."

Shanku's mother said that ever since the video went viral, several people called her and offered a biryani treat for Shanku. "After seeing the video, people called us and offered biryani and chicken fry to Shanku," she told a news channel.