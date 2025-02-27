Literary Pursuits, Not Political Options: Shashi Tharoor Clarifies Amid Row

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, under a cloud for days over reports that implied that he was looking at political options, today strongly criticised the English daily involved and said as a democracy, the country needs not less journalism, but "better journalism".

In a clarification that extended over five posts on social media platform X, Mr Tharoor said he used the word "option" in the context of spending time and not political options.

"I said i had multiple 'options to spend my time' in literary pursuits" he wrote, which was misinterpreted... And as usual, the rest of the media reacted to the headline and the political class reacted to the media, and I was left dealing with the mess!" he added.

"What protection does a public figure have against such flagrantly irresponsible journalism... no one spares a thought for the days of abuse, insult, calumny (as well as unexpected support and even adulation) that came my way - all because of things i hadn't said," read another of his posts.

Mr Tharoor - a former Union minister and a four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram -- had upset his party by praising the certain policies of the CPM in Kerala and the state's growth. But he clarified last week that he was highlighting the state's progress in the start-up sector. He also made it clear that he would pursue his own interests if the party did not want him.

"If the party wants me then I will be there for the party. If not, I have my own things to do. You should not think that I don't have any option to spend time. I have options. I have my books, speeches, invitations from across the world for talks," he said.

The news was covered by many media organisations, including NDTV.

Mr Tharoor today said the experience was "hugely instructive and eye-opening for me".

"While this kerfuffle might blow over, it has brought a lot of issues out into the open. I suddenly discovered what a lot of people really thought of me and learned from others' speculations about options that i hadn't ever considered exercising. Some people woke up to issues they had been complacent about and others found reasons to vent their feelings. Suddenly my place in Indian politics was being discussed - in a few cases enlighteningly and with insight," he posted today.

"Our democracy cannot do without a free press. As a convinced democrat, I will never call for greater regulation or controls on the media. But is it completely futile to hope for better standards of journalism in our country? Not less journalism - just better journalism?" he added.

The Congress had taken a conscious decision not to react to Mr Tharoor's comments and keep the focus on Kerala's ruling LDF government in view of the coming state elections. The party is also having a high-level meeting in Delhi on Friday.