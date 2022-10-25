Lingayat Seer Found Dead In Karnataka, Harassment Alleged In 2-Page Suicide Note

Basavalinga Swami, a 45-year-old seer of the Lingayat sect, was on Monday found hanging from the grille of his room's window at Kanchugal Bande Mutt, which he headed, in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, police said.

His last few calls are now being traced, police said, as he's left a two-page suicide note about being harassed by "some people who wanted to remove him from his position".

Police at the mutt in Kempapura village, Ramnagara district, Karnataka

Basavalinga Swami was the chief seer of the mutt for 25 years. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Kudur police station.