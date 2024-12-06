Seer Statue Defaced In Bengaluru, Attacker Claims A Jesus Christ Dream

The incident occurred around 1:30 am in Bengaluru's Veerabhadra Nagar.

The statue of the revered Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swami of Bengaluru's Siddaganga Mutt was vandalised on November 30. The accused, 37-year-old delivery executive Srikrishna, was arrested by the police, but his explanation for the act has left both the cops and the people of Karnataka bewildered. Srikrishna, a native of Andhra Pradesh, confessed to the crime during interrogation, claiming that he was "inspired" to destroy the statue by a vision of Jesus Christ in his dream.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am in Bengaluru's Veerabhadra Nagar when Srikrishna allegedly approached the statue and partially defaced it before leaving the scene. By morning, local residents discovered the desecration.

The defacement sparked protests in the locality, with residents demanding immediate action against the perpetrator. The police acted quickly, arresting Srikrishna and producing him in court, where he was remanded in judicial custody.

Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, denounced the accused's justification as "baseless and reprehensible," urging people not to fall prey to attempts at communal provocation.

"The purpose of such statements is only to spread communal tension and discord. This disrespect towards a great saint like Shivakumar Swami Ji, who was a symbol of peace, compassion and secular values, is unacceptable," the Archbishop said.

The police are now examining whether Srikrishna's mental health played a role in the crime. The police have confirmed that a medical examination has been conducted, and further evaluations are underway. However, they remain cautious about prematurely attributing the act solely to psychological factors without thorough investigation.

Shivakumar Swami, often referred to as a "walking god," was a highly respected Lingayat seer. He was known for his philanthropic work, particularly in education and feeding the underprivileged. He died in 2019 at the age of 111.

