Like To Start My Day With The Toughest Decisions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Pariksha pe charcha session today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advising students not to avoid difficult subjects during his "Pariksha pe charcha" session, shared his own working style of tackling toughest decisions first be it now or when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

"I always take up tough things first, this was my habit since the time I was Chief Minister. I have made this a routine. When I get up in the morning, i start with the toughest task. Officials come to me with the most difficult talks. They know I like starting the day with my toughest decisions and tackle those challenges easily," PM Modi said.

"After a tiring day, when the hardest work is out of the way, that is when I get to the easy decisions. I work on them till late night."

Everyone could not be good at every subject, the Prime Minister pointed out, referencing legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

"She may not be good at geography but she in singing she is matchless. You may find some subjects difficult but that is not a failing. Don't run from it," PM Modi said.

"In your life, what things did you feel were very tough but now think have become easy... make a list of such tasks-- like riding a cycle or swimming seemed tough at first, but now it is easy. Write them down on a paper, and you will never ask the question of certain things being tough."

The annual event, when PM Modi interacts with schoolchildren across the country on tackling exams, was held virtually because of Covid restrictions.

More than 14 lakh students and teachers registered to participate this year, said the government.