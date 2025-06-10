"Like Cat Guarding Milk": India Criticises UN Over Pak's Anti-Terror Panel Role

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that in recent years, many decisions of the United Nations have been questioned. Speaking at a public event Dehradun on dismantling Pakistan's terror infrastructure, he cited the time when Pakistan was made the Vice-Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Panel by the United Nations Security Council just after the 9/11 attack.

"It is not hidden from anyone that Pakistan had sheltered the mastermind of that attack. This is kind of like making a cat guard the milk," he said.

But since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the government has "changed the attitude and method of action" on issues related to national security.

The latest and best example of this is Operation Sindoor, he said, calling it the "biggest action against terrorism in Indian history".

Calling Pakistan the "Father of Terrorism" he said it has always given shelter to terrorists, given them training and many kinds of help on its soil. To eliminate the terror infrastructure, "it is also important to expose the countries that fund and shelter terrorism in the world today," he said.

A large part of the financial aid Pakistan receives is spent on terrorism and the world is now waking up to this, he said. But it is necessary that the United Nations, which has "a big responsibility in the fight against terrorism" remain on the same page.

"Unfortunately, in recent years, many decisions of the UN have been questioned," he added.