'Like A Chameleon': Telangana BJP Leader's Barb At Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed Kisan Nyay rally in Rohania area in Varanasi. File

A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at the Maa Durga Temple and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash today said the former is "changing colours like a chameleon" in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

While speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, "Priyanka Gandhi has started praising Hindu religion. Gandhi family never thought of Hindu families. Priyanka Gandhi married a Christian, her mother is a Christian, her grandfather is a Muslim. So, there is no basis for her to claim the Hindu religion. BJP is going to win with a thumping majority. She is in fear that her party's vote bank will be lost as Congress has no alliance."

He further said, "Priyanka Gandhi was seen in a new avatar as a 'devout Hindu woman' after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to gain political mileage out of it. She played it all keeping the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in mind. It showed how the Congress party was using farmers' stirs for their political advantage. All of a sudden, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi started becoming Hindu by visiting temples in Uttar Pradesh."

Mr Subhash's remarks came after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Maa Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The Congress leader also addressed the ''Kisan Nyay'' rally at a ground in the Rohania area in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

