Lightning, Heavy Storm In Bihar Kill 11, Including Two 10-Year-Old Girls

Eleven people, including two children, have died due to lighting and heavy storms in several parts of Bihar since Sunday morning. Several people have been injured. A 10-year-old girl was killed on Sunday when a thunderstorm struck a village in north Bihar's Madhubani district, 173 km from state capital Patna. Another 10-year-old girl in Darbhanga district died after lightning struck her in the early hours of Sunday.



Two others were killed in a neighbouring village in Madhubani, police said. Lighting also claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Satghara village in Madhubani, police said.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who condoled the deaths, asked his officials to offer compensation to the families of those who died and to provide necessary medical care for the injured.



The weather department on Sunday warned of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds till this morning in parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and the northeastern states.



(With inputs from PTI and ANI)



