'Light At The End Of Tunnel': Daring Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Earns Praise

In a coordinated effort, NDRF and SDRF teams along with 'rathole' miners and the Army successfully rescued 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel since November 12. With 10-12 meters of rubble obstructing their escape, the joint operation, overseen by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, ended with the safe extraction of all workers.

Following this, Mr Gadkari wrote on X [formerly Twitter], “I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued. This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges. Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible. The dedicated endeavors of the rescue teams have yielded favorable results.”

Prominent public figures have expressed relief and commendation for the successful rescue of the workers.

President Droupadi Murmu said she was “relieved and happy” after the rescue operation. She wrote on X, “I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk, far away from their homes. I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history.”

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das expressed on X, “Where there is will and determination, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The agencies involved in the rescue operations, the rat miners and the 41 workers stuck in the tunnel have demonstrated it once again. Many congratulations.”

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, commended the remarkable resilience of the 41 “brave men”. He wrote on X, “[Those who try never lose] Congrats to all the heroes who gave their 100% in the remarkable operation during the #UttarakhandTunnelRescue. Biggest Salute. Admirable resilience was shown by those 41 brave men trapped underground for over 16 days.”

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, acknowledged the efforts of the “rathole miners”. “And after all the sophisticated drilling equipment, it's the humble ‘rathole miners' who make the vital breakthrough! It's a heartwarming reminder that at the end of the day, heroism is most often a case of individual effort & sacrifice,” he wrote on X.

Praful Patel, Rajya Sabha Member, commended the swift rescue operation. He expressed on X, “Commending the swift and commendable rescue operation in Uttarkashi's Silkyara Tunnel, ensuring the safety of 41 workers. Gratitude to the dedicated rescue teams for their steadfast commitment. Wishing the rescued individuals strength and prosperity in the chapters ahead.”

Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, expressed his relief on X, writing, “Heartfelt relief as 41 workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 have been successfully rescued today.My sincere appreciation to the heroic efforts of the rescue team for their unwavering commitment and dedication.”

Renowned cricketers have joined the chorus of appreciation for the successful rescue operation in Uttarakhand.

Yuvraj Singh, former Indian cricket team batsman, wrote on X, “Relieved to know that the brave workers trapped inside the Uttarakhand tunnel are being successfully evacuated. The ordeal of last 17 days is finally over. Sending heartfelt prayers for their restored health and well-being. Kudos to the rescue teams for their relentless efforts.”

Shikhar Dhawan expressed, “A big shout out to the dedicated miners! Working hand in hand with the NDRF team, they manually burrowed through rubble to rescue all 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. Your hard work is truly commendable!”

The 41 workers have been transported to Chinyalisaur Hospital for medical attention and further assessment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for all 41 individuals.