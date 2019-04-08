'People Would Seal PM's Lips With Leucoplast' Warns Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says PM Narendra Modi should be ousted from politics.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today suggested that the people will have a solution for the "lies' told by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is called "Leucoplast". The brown plaster that came in a spool was a must-have in every home of the state long before Band Aid arrived.

"In this election, people would stick a leucoplast on his lips so that he is not able to tell lies. For the sake of the country, he should not only be ousted from his chair (PM post) but also ousted from politics," she was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The Chief Minister has been livid after the Prime Minister's second visit to the state yesterday.

At the rally in Coochbehar -- where Ms Banerjee was campaigning during his first visit -- the Prime Minister had even suggested that the more people chant "Modi", the more "Didi" -- as the Chief Minister is fondly referred to in the state - "loses her sleep".

But it was his comments about the Saradha scam, Rose Valley scam and Narada scams that had infuriated Ms Banerjee more. "I want to promise you all that this chowkidar will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," PM Modi had said.

The CBI investigation into the Saradha and Rose Valley scams had triggered Ms Banerjee's last huge face-off with the Centre.

PM Modi, the Chief Minister said, has done little for the common man.

"Of the last five years, he has been touring the globe for 4.5 years. What was he doing when farmers were committing suicide across the country? What was he doing when people died due to demonetisation and crores of people lost their jobs?" Ms Baerjee said at a rally in Nagrakata, a town in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.