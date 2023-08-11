'Let's Work Together For Restoring Peace In Manipur': PM To Opposition

The no-confidence motion, which was brought by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all Opposition parties to involve in a collective effort to gain the trust of the people of Manipur and asked them not to exploit the situation in the northeastern state for political gains.

PM Modi further asked the opposition to 'work together' for restoring peace in Manipur and bringing normalcy there.

"I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let's come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don't take advantage of Manipur for doing politics.

What has happened there in Manipur is unfortunate. Understand their pain and work for healing it. This should be our only way," PM Modi said while concluding his speech on the debate on no-confidence motion.

Earlier, he assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.

"The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress," Modi said.

He further said that serious crimes against women took place in Manipur and it is unforgivable.

"The central and state governments are making all possible efforts to ensure the strictest punishment to those guilty. I want to assure people of the country that peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence," he added.

Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi said, "If the motions would have not been moved, we (the government) could not be able to speak this much."

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the motion of no confidence.

However, the no-confidence motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

PM Modi on Thursday replied to the motion in the House, where he tore into the Congress party during his reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion, saying the people of the country had no confidence in Congress.

"People of the country have no confidence in Congress. Due to arrogance, they are not able to see the reality. In Tamil Nadu, they won in 1962 and since 1962 the people of Tamil Nadu are saying 'No Congress'. In West Bengal they won in 1972, people of West Bengal are also saying 'No Congress'. In UP, Bihar, and Gujarat they won in 1985 and the people of these states are also saying 'No Congress'...," the PM said.

PM Modi, while starting his speech, said that this is the blessing of God that a motion for a floor test has been brought by the opposition.

"God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections..."

PM Modi said while replying to the no-trust vote.

The PM also said that Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for the NDA government.

"In a way, Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (The opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," he said, adding that the trust of the people of the country shown in our government again and again.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, PM Narendra Modi said, "We've taken India's reputation to greater heights but there are some people who are trying to tarnish the image of our country in the world. But today the world's trust in India is increasing."

"Poverty is going down in India. NITI Aayog and IMF data shows that the country has almost got rid of extreme poverty," PM Modi said.

The PM also took a dig at the Opposition coalition- I.N.D.I.A, saying that the leaders of the bloc laid almost one and half decade old UPA to rest last month in Bengaluru and propped up the new alliance.

"I want to express my sympathy with the opposition because a few days ago you performed the last rites of UPA in Bengaluru. On one hand, you were performing last rites, but you were celebrating too (par aap jashan bhi mana rahe the, aur jashan bhi kis cheez ka- khandha par naya plaster lagane ka)..I want to tell the opposition that you are following those who even after so many generations are not able to differentiate between Lal mirch and Hari mirch'...," PM Modi said.

Notably, the Opposition has formed their alliance-I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to take on the NDA government in the 2024 general election.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

According to the Opposition, they were 'compelled' to table the motion as they wanted the PM to speak on Manipur in the Parliament.

Notably, any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point of time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers.Thereafter, a discussion on the motion takes place. MPs who support the motion highlight the government's shortcomings, and the Treasury Benches respond to the issues they raise. Ultimately, voting takes place and if the motion is successful, the government is forced to vacate the office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)