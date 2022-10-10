'Let Your Winds Flap...' Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Video is Everything You Need to Learn Today

Posted this morning, the post has garnered 4.4 million views.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his active social media presence shared a motivational video for his 9.8 million followers on Twitter. The recently uploaded video is for people facing turbulent times.

The video shows a kestrel hovering in mid-air while looking for prey. The clip shows the bird riding the air current with its tail fanned. It keeps its head perfectly still while hovering in place. According to Discover wildlife, the bird can hover in place by flying into the oncoming wind at the same speed that is coming at them- creating the illusion of a hover, while actually 'flying forwards'. Mr Mahindra is appreciating the bird's focused gaze.

Along with the 31-second video, Mr Mahindra wrote, "Nature never fails to provide lessons for our own lives. How do you face turbulent times? No matter what your profession is, let your wings flap as the winds buffet you, but keep your head stable, your mind clear & your eyes watchful."

Watch the video here:

Netizens have reacted with enthusiasm to this post by Mr Mahindra. Some of them have called it a "classic example of grit and determination."

A user wrote, "Nature is the real teacher. The more you look into it, the more you learn about science." Another user commented, "Well said sir. Every one has Turbulent times at various stages in life. We need to be confident to overcome: keep our belts tighten; have open mind that this is just a temporary phase. Working with Agri-input industry since last 34 years: I have been watching pain points.God bls."

The third commented, "It's always a pleasure to read your tweets. Look forward to the motivational ones specially. Thank you sir."



