Less Work, More Publicity: Union Minister Jabs AAP Government On Education

Minister said that Manish Sisodia should focus on providing quality education in the national capital.

Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi on Friday accused the Delhi government of doing less work and more publicity in the field of education.

In a video message, the minister said that as per the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 performance report, the education level of the children studying in Delhi is much lower than the national average. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia is confused about who they should blame for this, she said.

"I advise you (Sisodia), that instead of running here and there for votes, you should focus on providing quality education in the national capital. Whenever difficult times are there, it is a tradition that AAP tries to run away from the problems instead of facing them," she said.

"Self-indulgence is an incurable disease with which 'you' are afflicted. Dust is on 'your' face and 'your' mirror is being blamed. NAS showed what it showed. If your patch is seen, then you are going to get angry," the BJP minister tweeted as well.

She further wrote in a tweet, "In fact, in the National Achievement Survey 2021 report, Delhi's performance in many subjects, in many classes, was very poor compared to the national average. In some cases, they are struggling at the bottom line. There was a blemish on the face brightened by the advertisements of crores, so now they are blaming the NAS."

The Union MoS's comments came in response to a tweet by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. In a series of tweets, Sisodia said, "Had a public dialogue in Vadodara today regarding the government schools of Gujarat. During this, the colleagues also organized a photo-exhibition of the government school of BJP in 27 years versus the school of Delhi in 7 years. You see for yourself the condition of the government schools of Gujarat."

"Today in a public dialogue, people openly said that in 27 years, the government schools in Gujarat were ruined by the BJP. BJP promoted private schools by closing government schools. Even the leaders who had to get the government schools, repaired opened their own private schools," Mr Sisodia alleged.

"When education ministers from all over the country came to Gujarat for the education conference, the state government kept a whole day to show its achievements. But it is a matter of sadness that the state government could not show even a single school to the education ministers," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

This political development comes ahead of the Gujarat legislative assembly elections which will be held in December this year to elect 182 members.

