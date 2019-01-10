Leopard That Had Killed 2 Dies Of Injuries After Being Caught In Gujarat

The leopard was believed to have attacked four people in separate incidents within two days, claiming two lives including a toddler.

All India | | Updated: January 10, 2019 09:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Leopard That Had Killed 2 Dies Of Injuries After Being Caught In Gujarat

The leopard already had an injury on its leg. It died a day after its capture (Representational)


Ahmedabad: 

A leopard, captured by the Gujarat forest department after it reportedly attacked and killed two people in Chhotaudepur district, died of injuries at a rescue centre, officials said Wednesday.

The leopard was believed to have attacked four people in separate incidents within two days, claiming two lives including a toddler.

The animal was captured Monday at Bandi in Pavijetpur taluka, said Deputy Conservator of Forest Nilesh Pandya.

It was shifted to the Pavagadh rescue centre after it was tranquilised.

"The leopard already had an injury on its leg. It died a day after its capture," said Mr Pandya.

"If no attack takes place in that area now, it will be established that it was the same leopard which had attacked humans. If attacks continue, we have to plan accordingly," said Mr Pandya.

On January 4, 50-year-old farmer Balu Rathwa, working in his cotton field in Vavdi village of Pavijetpur, was attacked and killed by a leopard.

Three more persons were attacked in the nearby areas on January 6, said Mr Pandya.

"While a two and a half years old boy died of injuries, an 8-year-old girl was critically injured. On the same day, another local was also attacked. However, he received minor injuries," said Mr Pandya.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

leopard diesleopard kills two

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Quota BillLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizHuawei Y9

................................ Advertisement ................................