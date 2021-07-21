Leopard Shot Dead Hours After Killing Woman In Uttarakhand

The leopard had lifted a woman from her courtyard on Saturday, officials said. (Representational)

Hours after a leopard claimed its second victim in Uttarakhand's Tehri district in less than a week on Tuesday, it was shot dead by forest department shooters in the evening.

The leopard which had terrorised the residents of nearby areas of the district by killing two women in just three days, besides injuring one person over a week ago has been shot dead by forest department shooters S Chauhan and Zaheer Baksh, a forest department official said.

50-year-old Gundri Devi was attacked by the leopard when she was working in a field on Tuesday morning, forest official Devendra Singh Pundir said.

The woman's body bearing deep wounds on the neck was found a few hours later in a gorge, he said.

This was the second leopard attack casualty in the village in just three days.

The big cat had lifted a woman from her courtyard on Saturday last and left her half-eaten body in the fields.

Before that, it had killed livestock of the villagers besides injuring a woman who continues to be under treatment.

A forest department team had been camping in the village since Saturday trying to either cage the leopard or shoot it.