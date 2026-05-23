Leopard Breaks Into House Compound In Rajasthan, Kills Pet Dog Tied To Chain

A shocking incident from Rajasthan's Alwar district has created fear among residents after a leopard entered a house and attacked a pet dog tied inside the premises. The frightening incident, which took place in Rajgarh town, was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the house.

The incident happened near Shekha Ki Bagichi in the industrial area of Rajgarh. According to house owner Vishram Meena, the leopard jumped over the high boundary wall late at night and entered the house compound, where the pet dog was tied with a chain.

As soon as the dog saw the leopard, it tried to fight back to save itself. CCTV footage showed that the leopard and the dog struggled for nearly 16 minutes in a violent fight. Since the dog was tied with a chain, it could not escape from the attack.

In the end, the leopard separated the dog's neck from its body. The chain remained attached only to the neck, while the leopard carried the rest of the body in its mouth and jumped back over the wall before disappearing towards the nearby forest area.

Vishram Meena said that leopard movement in the area was not new. He said that around a year ago, a leopard had attacked a buffalo calf tied at his house, but family members woke up and raised an alarm, forcing the animal to flee. He also said that the leopard had earlier hunted two of his dogs.

As the area is located close to hilly forest land, villagers said that the threat from wild animals remains constant. Residents have now appealed to the forest department and local administration to install strong fencing for safety.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the forest department reached the spot. Officials collected leopard footprints and started further protective action in the area.