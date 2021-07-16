Leopard Attacks Woman In Uttarakhand's Tehri District

A woman was attacked by a leopard in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. (Representational)

A woman was injured after allegedly being attacked by a leopard in the Hindolakhal area of Uttrakhand's Tehri district, officials said on Friday.

Rina Devi (21) was returning home along with other women after sowing paddy in the fields late on Thursday evening when she was attacked by a leopard hiding behind the bushes, forest ranger Devendra Pundir said.

The big cat ran into the nearby forests when Rina Devi's companions raised an alarm, he said.

Rina Devi, who sustained cuts on her neck in the attack, was rushed to the Community Health Centre at Hindolakhal from where she was referred to Srinagar base hospital after first aid, Mr Pundir said.

Her condition is said to be out of danger, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)