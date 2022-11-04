Leopard Attacks Residents In Karnataka's Mysuru, Forest Officer Shares Video

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

A shocking video of a leopard attacking people in Mysuru has gone viral on social media. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, it has led to a debate on the microblogging site on animal safety and increasing human encroachment. The incident took place in Kanaka Nagar of the city, according to news agency ANI.

Mr Nanda shared the clip with the caption that reads, "Disturbing visuals from Mysore. The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard. Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the forest Department officials. It's only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety."

The video opens with a leopard frantically running across a street and springing upon a bike-borne man. The bewildered biker fall off his vehicle. The wild animal is then seen running away, and locals chasing it. According to Mr Nanda's tweet, forest officials later arrived at the location to capture the leopard.

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed more than 11,000 views, 544 likes and more than 160 retweets. Many expressed shock at the unexpected attack by the leopard while some attributed the incident to increasing human encroachment. Others opined how this has become a common occurrence, with wild animals including leopards, and snakes making their way into human habitats.

A user wrote, "Its big leopard, Very good news is that leopard saved at the end. People needs to be little civilised towards wild animals. Problem is that people panic when they see big cat." Another commented, "Why we don't point towards Forest authority, Govt. Officials. Anyone will be in panic by seeing a leopard attacking someone. Don't we have any system to keep them in restricted zones. They don't have mind like us, they will always attack in feeling of danger. "