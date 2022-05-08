'Tough Day At Work': Cops, Guards Injured While Rescuing Leopard. Watch.

Three officials were injured during an operation to catch the leopard.

A cop and two forest department officials were injured during an operation to catch a leopard in the Behrampur village of Haryana's Panipat. The leopard was later successfully tranquilised.

The incident occurred when a rescue team was conducting an operation to catch the leopard on Saturday. The team was acting on a message from villagers who had spotted the leopard. A Station House Officer (SHO) and two Forest Department officials, who were leading the team, were injured in the encounter with the leopard.

The team still managed to tranquilise the leopard.

Panipat Superintendent of Police shared the video on social media saluting the bravery and courage of those involved in the operation.

"Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries.. Salute to their bravery and courage.. In the end, everyone is safe.. Including the leopard," Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said on Twitter.

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

At the time of writing this, Mr Sawan's tweet has garnered over 8,800 likes and over 1,700 Retweets.

Several social media users also applauded the bravery displayed by the officials.

"This video makes it clear how dangerous is the job of a policeman," a user commented.

Earlier today, a man was attacked by a leopard in Assam's Dibrugarh when he was trying to click a photograph of the animal. A video of the incident, which took place near Kharjan tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh, has now gone viral.