Legalising Gambling In Sports Will Create Lots Of Problems: CPI Leader

Veteran Communist leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said today legalising gambling and betting in sports would create "lots of problems", leave room for cheating and provide no level-playing field.



The Law Commission yesterday recommended that gambling and betting in sports be allowed as regulated activities taxable under the direct and indirect tax regimes and used as a source for attracting foreign direct investment.



Mr Reddy, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India or CPI, said the issue is yet to be discussed in his party but his initial reaction is that it is not good.



"If betting and gambling are legalised, it will create lots of problems," he told news agency PTI. "My initial reaction is negative about it."



