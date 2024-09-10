University Body Raises Awareness About Good Samaritan Law

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification to raise awareness among students, faculty and staff about Good Samaritan Law. Emphasising the importance of assisting accident victims without any fear, UGC requests and encourages the Higher Education Institutions to raise awareness in the local community about this issue.

The university body released a notification citing a study which revealed that more than 50 per cent of accident victims die because they do not receive medical attention during the Golden Hour, which is the first hour after the traumatic injury. Instant and proper first aid given to road accident victims during this hour increases the chance of survival manifold and reduces the severity of injuries.

The notification reads, "Loss of precious lives in tragic road accidents, particularly because of the victims not getting timely medical care is heart-wrenching. Equally disheartening is the fact that bystanders witnessing such accidents often choose to remain silent instead of taking action to save a human life. This indifference is mostly due to people being scared of police and legal proceedings, hence hesitating to help the victims."

Explaining the law, the UGC mentioned, "In order to combat public indifference towards accident victims, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on the directions of the Supreme Court of India, notified the guidelines for the protection of persons who come forward to help the victims in the Gazette of India on January 21, 2016, also known as the Good Samaritan Law. It protects persons who provide emergency care without expecting payment or reward from harassment for their actions."

As per Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a Good Samaritan is a person who, in good faith, without expectation of payment or reward and without any duty of care or special relationship, voluntarily comes forward to administer immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident, or crash, or emergency medical condition, or emergency situation.

Good Samaritan Law protects Good Samaritans from harassment on the actions being taken by them to save the life of the road accident victims.