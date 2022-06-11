Legal Action To Be Taken: Delhi Police On Protests Over Prophet Remarks

Delhi: Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi after Friday prayers.

Assuring legal action against the protestors who took to the streets to mark their protest over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central district, Shweta Chauhan on Friday asserted that they brought the situation "under control within 10-15 minutes.

"Within 10-15 minutes, we managed to bring the situation under control. Protests were held on the streets without any permission so legal action will be taken," she said.

"Almost 1,500 people had gathered in Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. After the prayers, nearly 300 people came out and started protesting over the inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal," she added.

According to the police, some of the miscreants behind today's protest in Delhi have been identified.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid told media persons earlier in the day.

Notably, the controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said, "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR.