Left Joins No-Confidence Rush In Parliament, Sends Notice To Speaker The Congress had given a notice for no-confidence motion in parliament on Friday. Earlier, Telugu Desam party and the YSR Congress had made a similar move over special status demands for Andhra Pradesh.

Share EMAIL PRINT CPM gave a notice for no-confidence motion against the BJP-led Central government. New Delhi: Amid the non-stop logjam in parliament, the CPM today became the fourth party to submit a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government. Senior Kerala leader P Karunakaran, who submitted the notice, asked Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to include it in the list of business for tomorrow.



The opposition has been trying unitedly to step up pressure on the government, despite the lack of numbers, through the no-confidence motions. But consensus on the issue has been elusive and till date, while four parties have issued notices, none have been taken up.



The last to give a no-confidence notice was Congress on Friday -- almost a week after the Telugu Desam party and the YSR Congress led the way. But the move by the south parties had got derailed following persistent protests by Tamil Nadu's AIADMK and TRS. While AIADMK was demanding Cauvery waters, the ruling TRS of Telangana was focused on local issues.



After frustrated leaders of Chandrababu Naidu's party alleged that the protests were "stage-managed", the AIADMK declared that they would extend no help to Andhra Pradesh, since the state failed to cooperate with them on key issues including the sharing of Palar river water.



The two parties have managed to keep the House paralysed with their protests since.



Even on Friday, the no-confidence notice by the TDP and TRS could not be taken up due to the protests. which started since parliament reconvened for the second half of the budget session on March 5. Shortly after noon, Ms Mahajan adjourned the house for the day, marking the 15th day of washout.



The government has reached out to the opposition after sharp comments from the Congress, which pointed out that in a first, there has been no effort to resolve the logjam or carry out a backchannel communication, which is otherwise a norm.



Last week, Vijay Goel, the junior minister of parliamentary affairs, said he was making an effort to reach out to the senior leaders of the Congress, AIADMK and the Telugu Desam Party.



