Left, Congress Call Kerala Strike To Protest Fuel Price Rise

Ruling Left and opposition congress has called for Kerala strike on September 10 (File)

The ruling Left and the Congress-led opposition have called for a state-wide shutdown on September 10 to protest against the rising oil prices, "which the BJP-led Union government has failed to curb".

A day earlier, the national leadership of the Congress party called for a nation-wide protest and on Friday, the state Congress President M.M. Hassan told reporters here that they have decided to hold it in Kerala from dawn to dusk.

"We have instructed all our party members that it should hold a peaceful protest and at no cost should anyone attempt to take law into their own hands," said Hassan.

On Friday the state leadership of the CPI-M met here and said they have decided to see that even while observing a shutdown in the state, the relief operations in flood-affected areas will go on unaffected and exempted all essential services form the shutdown.