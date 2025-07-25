"Another Russia Hoax": Trump Blames Democrats For "Epstein Scam", "Con Job"

US President Donald Trump has once blamed "Radical Left Democrats" for the ongoing controversy over the case file related to sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein, calling it a "SCAM" and a "CON JOB." In a Truth Social post on Friday, a furious Trump claimed that by calling for the so-called "Epstein files", the Democrats were trying to "distract and obfuscate" people from his administration's first "GREAT six months of service to America ... the results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history."

"The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history. They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM," he said.

The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history. They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 25, 2025

"As things are revealed and, I hope will take place quickly, you will see that it is yet another Democrat CON JOB. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX. Everyone should see what is there, but people who are innocent should not be hurt. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the Republican added.

Trump's core Make America Great Again (MAGA) base has erupted in anger over the White House's handling of the so-called "Epstein files," viewing it as a betrayal by the President and his allies who have long championed the unfounded theory that powerful elites orchestrated a massive child sex trafficking cover-up.

Calls for the release of those files have intensified after a US media report on Wednesday said Trump's name was among hundreds found during an official review of documents on Epstein, a claim the White House has denied.

Trump, 79, was once a close friend of Epstein, and The Wall Street Journal reported that the president's name was among hundreds found during a DOJ review of the so-called "Epstein files," though there has not been evidence of wrongdoing.

Trump filed a $10 billion defamation suit against the Journal last week after it reported that he had penned a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.