LED Screens To Live Telecast Ganga Aarti At All Varanasi Ghats

The LED screens will be installed at all ghats in Varanasi.

The Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the central government will install big LED screens for the live telecast of ''Ganga Aarti'' at all ghats and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

According to the, the LED screens will also be installed at the proposed corridor between Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the River Ganga. As per the plan, aarti at Kashi Vishwanath Temple will also be live- telecast on these LED screens.

According to an official, the project cost is estimated to be around Rs 11.5 crore.

"For those who are away from this ghat and cannot attend Ganga Aarti, the CPWD will install several big LED screens at other ghats, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the proposed corridor," the official told news agency PTI.

Official said that most of the tourists visiting Varanasi attend the Ganga Aarti and installation of LED screens will beautify ghats.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched development projects worth over Rs 550 crore in his constituency Varanasi. At the event, he had said that his endeavour is to bring a transformation in Kashi, while keeping intact its traditions and preserving its age-old heritage.

