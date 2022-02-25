Leander Paes Found Guilty Of Domestic Violence Against Partner Rhea Pillai: Court

Model-actor Rhea Pillai had filed a domestic violence case against Leander Paes (in pic) in 2014.

A metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai has held in its order that tennis legend Leander Paes committed various acts of domestic violence against his partner Rhea Pillai.

The court directed Leander Paes to pay monthly rent of Rs 50,000, apart from monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh to Rhea Pillai if the she chooses to leave their shared residence.

Metropolitan magistrate Komalsing Rajput had passed the order earlier this month, which was made available on Wednesday.

Rhea Pillai had approached the court in 2014 seeking relief and protection under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying that she was in a live-in relationship, akin to marriage, with Leander Paes for eight years.

She had claimed that Leander Paes, through his acts and conduct "caused verbal, emotional and economic abuse, which resulted in tremendous emotional violence and trauma".

The magistrate, in her order, said, "It is proved that the respondent caused various acts of domestic violence."

Directing Leander Paes to pay monthly rent of Rs 50,000, apart from monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh to Rhea Pillai, the court, however, added that if she chooses to continue living in their shared residence (at Bandra), she will not be entitled to monetary relief.

The magistrate said that with Leander Paes' career in tennis 'almost over', it would cause 'serious prejudice' to order him to live in a rented home while also paying maintenance to Rhea Pillai.



