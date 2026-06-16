Row Over Omelettes, Boiled Eggs In Vegetarian Canteen Of Ahmedabad College

A row has broken out at LD College of Engineering in Ahmedabad after a group of students complained that egg items were being sold and prepared in the campus canteen, which is run under a strict vegetarian mandate. The discovery led to formal complaints being submitted directly to the institute leadership.

The issue escalated when students observed omelettes and boiled eggs being prepared on site. According to the complaint, this practice violated the campus code of the vegetarian canteen and 'hurt the sentiments' of large student groups who are vegetarian.

Speaking to NDTV, college principal Nilay Bhuptani said, "We have issued a strong warning and notice to the canteen operator. If rules are not met, a new canteen operator will be made, and the current operator's service will be finished."

Campus sources revealed that this marks the second time the operator has been penalised, with a previous notice being served nearly a month ago following initial objections. Faculty members have now been assigned to conduct regular spot checks to monitor food preparation. While the canteen has currently paused the sale of all egg products, the administration has made it clear that any further infraction will lead to immediate termination of the lease.

LD College of Engineering is considered a premier state-run technical institute in Gujarat, housing a student strength of over seven thousand. Funded by the state government, the college ensures highly accessible education. Female students are completely exempt from paying tuition fees under existing state welfare policies, while male students are charged nominal institutional fees.