Lawrence Bishnoi Interview Row: 7 Cops Suspended By Punjab Police

Seven Punjab Police officers were suspended by the state government over gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's 2022 interview from jail. Those suspended over carelessness and gross negligence included two deputy superintendent-rank officers Gursher Singh and Sammer Vaneet.

The action came after a Special Investigation Team set up on direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court found that Lawrence Bishnoi's interview was conducted through video-conference when he was in the custody of Kharar CIA in September 2022.

The suspension orders were passed by state home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh on Friday. Others suspended cops include sub-inspector Reena, CIA, Kharar (SAS Nagar), sub-inspector (LR) Jagatpal Jangu, AGTF, sub-inspector Shaganjit Singh (then duty officer), and head constable Om Parkash.

The Special Investigation Team had presented evidence to the Rajasthan Police which establishes that Lawrence Bishnoi was interviewed in the Jaipur Central Jail. Later, however, it was established that the interview was held in a jail in Punjab.

Lawrence Bishnoi was granted relief on Friday in a 13-year-old case pertaining to the assault of a Mohali student.