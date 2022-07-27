Law Student, Speeding In SUV, Hits Cars, Runs Over Man In Noida

The accused was identified as Sahil Sharma, a fourth year LLB student at Amity University.

A law student belonging to Amity University was arrested for running over a man in his SUV in Noida's Sector 126 on Tuesday.

According to the police, the student was driving a Scorpio at high speed before crashing into three cars. After the collissions, the Scorpio ran over a 36-year-old carpenter who was walking on the side of the road.

The injured man was admitted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The accused was soon taken into custody and sent for a medical examination to determine if he was drunk or not.

The accused was identified as Sahil Sharma, a fourth year LLB student at Amity University. Senior Noida cop Ranvijay Singh said Sharma was riding his car at high speed and first hit three vehicles which caused his ride to skid uncontrollably before running over the 36-year-old carpenter.

The victim was identified as Lalji Chauhan who worked as a carpenter in an underconstruction project in Sector 124. The police recovered Chauhan's body and sent it for post-mortem.