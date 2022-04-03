Shiv Sena's 'There's Law Of Land' Barb At Raj Thackeray's Mosque Remark

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra is the state where law still prevails.

Coming up heavily over Maharashtra NavnirmanSena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over his remark to remove loudspeakers from mosques, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Maharashtra is the state where law still prevails.

Raj Thackeray also claimed that 'Azaan' has been stopped, and loudspeakers have been removed in all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

"Raj Thackeray was talking about taking down the loudspeakers installed in mosques yesterday. First, see in which all BJP ruled states Azaan has been stopped, loudspeakers removed from mosques...This is Maharashtra, where law of the land is followed," Raut told media persons here.

Earlier on Saturday, Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa".

Reacting to his remarks, Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Home Minister will do everything as per the law and the law of the land prevails in the state.

"People thought it (MNS chief Raj Thackeray's event at Shivaji Park yesterday) was BJP's event...The law of the land prevails in Maharashtra. Home minister will do everything as per the law to ensure law and order in state," he said.

Raj Thackeray also said, "I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".

The MNS chief hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said that he is responsible for the rise of casteist politics in Maharashtra after the formation of his party in 1999.