Law Has To Be 'Even-Handed': Congress On Prashant Bhushan Case

Prashant Bhushan has refused to apologise in the contempt case, where he has been held guilty.

The Congress today subtly suggested introspection by the judiciary regarding the case involving lawyer activist Prashant Bhushan, saying the law "has to be even-handed, balanced and fair minded". Mr Bhushan has been held guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court over his tweets on Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. He has been given two days' time to reconsider his stance.

Asked about the matter today during a press conference, the Congress's Abhishek Singhvi, who is also a senior advocate, said: "The law has to be even-handed, balanced and fair minded. There are former judges who have raised the issues and even now there is a demand for larger benches".

Mr Bhushan has said that he believes "open criticism is necessary to safeguard democracy and his values" and that his tweets were an attempt to better the institution of judiciary.

He has also refused to apologise to the court, saying he would accept punishment.

"My tweets were a small attempt to discharge what I consider my highest duty. Apologising would also be dereliction of my duty. I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal for magnanimity. I cheerfully submit to any punishment that court may impose," Mr Bhushan told the court.

Asked to reconsider his statement by the judges, he said: "I may reconsider it if my lordships want but there won't be any substantial change".