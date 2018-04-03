Laughed At That Punjab Wax Statue Museum? This Might Make You Regret It

One Twitter user, however, shared one side of the story that may make those mocking the effort feel sorry. News agency ANI reported on the 52 statues at the Ludhiana museum on Sunday, posting pictures on social media. In no time, it left the internet in splits.
That is the worst thing on my TL today.— Akil Bakhshi (@akil_bakhshi) April 1, 2018
One Twitter user, however, shared a contrarian take.
i think it's someone from Game of Thrones— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 1, 2018
This 'museum' has become a butt of jokes and understandably so, given the quality of most of the wax statues. But since I have personally known the 'artist' during a short stay in Ludhiana, I would like to share something that might make you troll him a bit less https://t.co/D358lJTQTS— Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018
Chandra Shekhar Prabhakar is a 71 yr old man who took up this hobby way back in 2005 after a heart surgery. His motive was to keep himself engaged as he could no longer manage his business and handed over the reins to his children. He is a spirited man and very inspiring— Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018
Discovering the thread of tweets, comedian Jose Covaco summed it up for most of the users, saying: "Everyone laughing at this.. You're going straight to hell (I'll see you guys there)."
It's his private museum. He pays everything from his pocket. Of late, he has started charging Rs 100 as entry fee to meet his expenses. In this industrial city with hardly any recreational options, it gets a decent footfall. Above all, it brings him satisfaction 😊— Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018
(With inputs from ANI)