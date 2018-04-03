Laughed At That Punjab Wax Statue Museum? This Might Make You Regret It

That is the worst thing on my TL today. — Akil Bakhshi (@akil_bakhshi) April 1, 2018

i think it's someone from Game of Thrones — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 1, 2018

This 'museum' has become a butt of jokes and understandably so, given the quality of most of the wax statues. But since I have personally known the 'artist' during a short stay in Ludhiana, I would like to share something that might make you troll him a bit less https://t.co/D358lJTQTS — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018

Chandra Shekhar Prabhakar is a 71 yr old man who took up this hobby way back in 2005 after a heart surgery. His motive was to keep himself engaged as he could no longer manage his business and handed over the reins to his children. He is a spirited man and very inspiring — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018

It's his private museum. He pays everything from his pocket. Of late, he has started charging Rs 100 as entry fee to meet his expenses. In this industrial city with hardly any recreational options, it gets a decent footfall. Above all, it brings him satisfaction 😊 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 2, 2018

While wax museums generally leave visitors in awe, a new one in Punjab seems to have bucked the trend. The whacky statues in Prabhakar's Wax Museum in Ludhiana have become the source of much derision and spurred an unending spree of wisecracks for their appearances which look very little like their real life counterparts.One Twitter user, however, shared one side of the story that may make those mocking the effort feel sorry. News agency ANI reported on the 52 statues at the Ludhiana museum on Sunday, posting pictures on social media. In no time, it left the internet in splits.Several people took to Twitter to share their takes on the statues which bore cartoonish likenesses to famous international personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mother Teresa, Barack Obama and Sachin Tendulkar, among others. "Please tell me this an April Fool's prank!" wrote one user. "Finally Mangal Pandey's wax statue displayed in Ludhiana," said another, posting the picture of the statue supposed to be Michael Jackson's.One Twitter user, however, shared a contrarian take.Discovering the thread of tweets, comedian Jose Covaco summed it up for most of the users, saying: "Everyone laughing at this.. You're going straight to hell (I'll see you guys there)."