Latest Rain News And Forecast For Telangana, Andhra, Odisha, Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Disaster management personnel rescue people from flooded Nadeem Colony

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are seeing heavy rain for the last two days due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. According to the latest weather bulletin, the depression is currently over "western parts of Telangana, about 50 km west of Hyderabad" and it is likely to "move northwestwards and gradually weaken into a low pressure area in next 12 hours," the Met office said in a tweet this morning. In Telangana, the worst-hit state, police teams and disaster management personnel moved several families from different localities. As many as 33 passengers of a state-run bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck in Uppal, police told news agency PTI. Water levels of small rivers and all water bodies have risen in Telangana. People have been advised not to cross flooded rivulets and inundated roads. Here is the state-wise latest situation.

Telangana rain update:

The IMD has issued a Red alert in Telangana for the next 24 hours

At least 11 people have died in Telangana

Boulders fell on the compound walls of two houses, killing eight people on the spot and injuring four others, according to the police

Several low-lying areas have been inundated

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman and her teenage daughter died after the roof of their house collapsed on Tuesday

Severe water-logging has been reported at different localities in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, has directed all Collectors, senior police officers to stay alert

Andhra Pradesh rain update:

Andhra Pradesh is very likely to get more heavy rain today, the India Meteorological Department has warned

Thunderstorms are expected in the coastal and interior districts of the state

Flooding and waterlogging are likely in low-lying areas

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Kakinada on Tuesday

At least three people have been killed in Andhra Pradesh after continuous rain in the last two days

Odisha rain update:

With heavy rain pounding Odisha due to the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, authorities on Tuesday shifted people from the worst-hit Gajapati district

Around 500 people from 12 villages in Gajapati were shifted to temporary shelters as a precautionary measure, Santswarup Mishra, the Tahsildar told news agency ANI

Six districts of Odisha- Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri saw heavy downpour over the the last two days

According to HR Biswas Director, IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur in these six districts and, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Jagatsinghpur till Wednesday

As sea conditions are rough along the coast of Odisha, fishermen have been asked not to go to the sea in the next 24 hours

Maharashtra rain update:

Maharashtra is also likely to receive very heavy rainfall in the next two or three days, the IMD said on Tuesday

"The clouds developed because of it (depression in Bay of Bengal) would be hovering over Maharashtra from October 14 to 16," an IMD official said.

"It would result in heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra," according to the official.

Central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to see intermittent showers today while Mumbai and the Konkan region would receive rain on October 15 and 16, the weather office said.

(Inputs from PTI and ANI)