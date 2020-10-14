Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Rain Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert For Telangana Districts

Normal life has been thrown out of gear in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

At least 11 people, including a 2-month-old baby, have died in rain-related incidents in Telangana that has witnessed heavy rain since last two days, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours - IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in the state - after a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Kakinada on Tuesday.

Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Hyderabad's Mohammedia Hills area due to the heavy rain, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday. "HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I''m on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar," he tweeted.

A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal caused very heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. The depression brought 11 to 24 cm of rain at more than a hundred locations in Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the live updates on Rain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Oct 14, 2020 08:36 (IST)



An official tries to clear water that has entered a police station in Hyderabad.

Oct 14, 2020 08:28 (IST) Unbelievable scenes as cars, even heavy vehicles, are like free floating objects just carried by the force of water; this one recd as a forward, said to be from Green Park Colony #Saroornagar#HyderabadRains@ndtv@ndtvindia#FloatingInHyderabadpic.twitter.com/Go4dBVmGaT - Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 13, 2020

Oct 14, 2020 08:25 (IST)

A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal caused very heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. The depression brought 11 to 24 cm of rain at more than a hundred locations in Andhra Pradesh.

Oct 14, 2020 08:20 (IST) #WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/Mf81A6UAum - ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Oct 14, 2020 08:17 (IST) Andhra Pradesh rain live updates: 11.5 cm to 24 cm rainfall recorded at more than 100 places in state



Heavy rain - from 11.5 cm to 24 cm - was recorded at more than 100 places in the state, primarily in East and West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts.

Thousands of acres of farmlands have also been flooded, news agency ANI reported. A video shared online by the agency showed dozens of people hanging on to a rope as they try to cross a heavily flooded road, which looks more like a river in full flow. Heavy rain - from 11.5 cm to 24 cm - was recorded at more than 100 places in the state, primarily in East and West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts.

Oct 14, 2020 08:08 (IST) Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed due to the heavy rain: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted:

"HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I''m on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar," he tweeted. #HyderabadRains I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar... pic.twitter.com/EVQCBdNTvB - Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020 Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted:

Oct 14, 2020 08:06 (IST) Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to the heavy rain, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday.