Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Rain Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert For Telangana Districts

At least 11 people, including a 2-month-old baby, have died in rain-related incidents in Telangana that has witnessed heavy rain since last two days, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours - IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in the state - after a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Kakinada on Tuesday.
Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Hyderabad's Mohammedia Hills area due to the heavy rain, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday. "HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I''m on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar," he tweeted.
A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal caused very heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. The depression brought 11 to 24 cm of rain at more than a hundred locations in Andhra Pradesh.
Unbelievable scenes as cars, even heavy vehicles, are like free floating objects just carried by the force of water; this one recd as a forward, said to be from Green Park Colony #Saroornagar#HyderabadRains@ndtv@ndtvindia#FloatingInHyderabadpic.twitter.com/Go4dBVmGaT- Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 13, 2020
#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/Mf81A6UAum- ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020
#HyderabadRains I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar... pic.twitter.com/EVQCBdNTvB- Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020